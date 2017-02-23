Suivez-nous sur Facebook

It is moving to hear how our TANNOY speakers have become intertwined with life journeys over our 90-year history. We’re so grateful to be a part of so many stories – and for those of you who reach out to let us know. An active theme in our online conversations has been our HPD series. These were our breakthrough speakers in the 1970s which redefined the listening experience in studios and homes across the world. Many of the world’s greatest hits have been recorded on TANNOY’s, and with these speakers it was like having the artist right there in your living room.

http://musiclifestyledivision.cmail20.com/