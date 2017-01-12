Suivez-nous sur Facebook

(Tel que reçu): Vicoustic to strengthen its presence in the North American market – electing Plurison and Audio Plus Services as new distribution partners.

Lisbon January 25th 2017 – Vicoustic, the world leader in innovative acoustic treatment solutions, today announced it is strengthening its presence in the North American market by appointing Plurison and Audio Plus Services as its distribution partners for the Canadian and the US market, effective immediately.

Per Larsen, Commercial Director of Vicoustic comments: “This is a change in distribution strategy for us that we know is necessary to better cover the US and Canadian marketplace. To access a proper commercial team and sales force, better service, in-depth know-how and a faster supply chain we are now teaming up with what we believe is the best distribution partner in the market, in form of Plurison and Audio Plus Services. I am convinced that this will make even more customers choose Vicoustic products and to experience our services in the US and Canadian markets”.

Simon Cote, National Sales Manager Pro Audio at Audio Plus Services, adds: “Vicoustic products have an amazing synergy with our existing line-up of high-end products so our partnership feels very natural. With our experience in high-end speakers in the HiFi and Pro markets, our acoustic know-how will benefit all of our existing and future clients. Our customers demand well designed products combined with peak performance; and Vicoustic provides a no-compromise option. ”

