Suivez-nous sur Facebook

Launching at CES 2017, Venetian Towers Suite 29-139

BOUCHERVILLE, Quebec, Jan. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Every decade or two an idea borne from beyond the confines of our economic reality comes into being. A team of dedicated and passionate professionals assemble with one singular goal in mind: to design and bring to the world a new superlative level of musical reproduction. It is a forward leap redefining what is possible.

The cumulation of technical expertise, combined with passion and a relentless pursuit for perfection has led to the creation of the MOON 888. This isn’t just another monoblock amplifier. It’s a statement. It is a concept taken to the extreme in every detail. The impressive power output is actually very modestly rated at a « mere » 1.2hp (888 watts). This is backed by a gargantuan power supply that coupled with an 8kW capacity output section on enormous cast-aluminum heatsinks can drive any load with complete effortlessness.

Bold in visual appearance. Prodigious in power output. Unrelenting in its musical accuracy.

The ineffable clarity unleashes musical detail that was, up until now, considered unattainable. The MOON 888 can « track » the musical signal so accurately that it simply does not impart any character of its own. For the first time the awesome dynamics of real live music are possible in the playback chain.

The 888 is State-of-the-Art taken to the extreme.

Technical Highlights :

Massive single-piece cast aluminum heat sinks are manufactured using the same processes as high-performance racing engines.

The heat sinks can dissipate energy far better than typical designs. Further CNC machining assures a fit and finish within 1/1,000th of an inch.

Audio circuitry is integrated within the complex monolithic heatsink thereby dampening vibration down to the vanishing point.

The transistors’ output section boasts a prodigious 8kW total rating, assuring the amplifier will always operate far below its capacity.

Over 350,000 μF of power supply energy storage and massive transformers for extreme power delivery.

State-of-the-Art componentry in all areas.

All-aluminum chassis with cast and machined components assures exceptional heat dissipation and thermal efficiency.

Finest rhodium-plated heavy-duty speaker output connectors.

The MOON 888 will be available in Q2 2017 with an MSRP of $118,888.00 per pair USD

http://www.simaudio.com