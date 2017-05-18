Suivez-nous sur Facebook

Munich – IRIVER, parent company of Astell&Kern, announced a new high-end audio player called the A&ultima SP1000 at the High End 2017 in Munich, Germany held from May 18 – 21, 2017. The SP1000 is the first model in the new A&ultima line of Astell&Kern players. The A&ultima line of players by Astell&Kern features the latest technology and high-end audio performance available in a portable player.

James Lee, CEO of IRIVER, said, “Astell&Kern is always looking to provide the latest and greatest music experience to our customers. With the launch of the A&ultima SP1000, Astell&Kern has once again created a true high-end audio player that provides music lovers the best possible listening experience.”

A&ultima SP1000 Highlights

• Ultimate music playback with the latest dual AK4497EQ DAC

• Equipped with Octa-Core CPU to optimize system performance

• Sound designed with high output power with low distortion

• 5 inch LCD screen, new GUI, USB 3.0, and multifunction wheel

A&ultima SP1000 is a new high-end player from Astell&Kern. The A&uItima SP1000 features a new, upgraded DAC chipset and new, faster octa-core CPU order to provide listeners with the ultimate sound experience.

The A&ultima SP1000 is equipped with the latest DAC chipset from Japan’s Asahi Kasei, the AK4497EQ. A separate DAC is dedicated to each independent left and right audio channel, producing a wider soundstage and better stereo separation. With the addition of an Octa-Core CPU, the A&ultima SP1000 not only boots faster, but is able to process digital audio playback without lag or compromise in sound. This will provide the ultimate sound experience of any player currently on the market. Astell&Kern’s advanced audio design and signal management technologies used in the A&ultima SP1000 brings more power output with less noise and minimal distortion.

User experience has been greatly improved with the A&ultima SP1000. Equipped with a bezel-less design, the 5 inch, HD-resolution screen, provides more screen space to display music playback and player information. A redesigned GUI has an intuitive menu that is centered on music playback. USB Type-C 3.0 support allows data transfers that are twice as fast as other Astell&Kern players. The A&ultima SP1000 also provides 12 hours of music playback and with support for fast charging.

The inspiration for the design of the A&ultima SP1000 is based on precious gemstones that are finely cut and polished to perfection. A new multi-function wheel spins to adjust volume or pushes to power the A&ultima SP1000 on or off.

The A&ultima SP1000 will be available in stainless steel and copper versions. The stainless steel model will be available at the end of May for $3,499.

At High-End 2017, Astell&Kern will also announce a new cable line co-branded with Dutch cable specialist Crystal Cable. Four different headphone/IEM cable types will be available including MMCX cables and 2-pin cables, available in both 3.5mm unbalanced and 2.5mm balanced termination.

The new Astell&Kern branded Crystal Cable line will be available in July 2017.