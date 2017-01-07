Suivez-nous sur Facebook

(Cliquez sur la photo pour l’agrandir)

(Tel que reçu) Seattle, WA – Genesis Advanced Technologies, manufacturer of legendary audiophile loudspeaker systems, is proud to announce the next generation of the highly regarded Genesis™ 5-series loudspeaker – the “Mæstro”.

“A new design for the G5 was probably what I’ve been most requested for,” said Mr. Gary Leonard Koh, CEO and Chief Designer of Genesis. “Even from owners of the G5.3! There are many who love the form factor, and how it will fit into a small room. I’ve resisted because why mess with something already great? But after more than 10 years, I guess it’s time.”

“So, how do I re-design what I thought was already a classic and the speaker that got me to fall in love with the brand in the first place –the Genesis V? I already had some new ideas from developing the 5-way crossover in the G-Force launched in 2015, so it took less to persuade me to start a re-design. Still, it took the better part of 2 years.”

“Having listened carefully to the feedback from our loyal end users, many of the greatly admired sonic characteristics and features of its predecessors – the Gen V, G500, G501, and G5.3 – have been reincorporated into the new Mæstro, but updated with the latest technology,” said Mr. Koh. “A ‘no compromises’ approach has been taken to ensure that this speaker can be incorporated into any number of situations producing nothing less than spectacular results. One of the features most requested was the four woofers in the 1994 Genesis V. It’s a bit of an over-kill, but I relented anyway for the 2017 Maestro.”

The Genesis Mæstro loudspeaker is a 5-way loudspeaker with two Genesis Ring-Radiator Ribbon Tweeters (front and back), a single 4.5-inch solid Titanium-cone midrange driver, two 6.5-inch aluminum mid-bass couplers and four 8-inch woofers with an integrated 500W servo-controlled bass amplifier.

The Mæstro features the Genesis Acoustic Suspension system so that it can be used on the many types of flooring encountered throughout the world – including uneven natural stone tiles, smooth granite, deep pile carpet, and suspended wooden floors. Stainless steel spikes and a suspension frame hold the loudspeaker rigidly for best imaging and bass control. Neoprene decouplers act like shock absorbers, making sure that the cabinet is not affected by floor-borne vibrations.

The three sections of the loudspeaker – midrange/tweeter, midbass coupler and woofers – are housed in three separate cabinets with separate crossovers in each. The result is improved midrange clarity, a cleaner and tighter bass, more precise and pin-point image, and a holographic soundstage.

“It should be noted that the original Genesis V was released at $14,500 in 1995. Time and inflation has taken its toll and the new Maestro with 20 years of improvements and upgrades will retail at a recommended US$30,000 plus taxes” continued Ms. Koh.

The Genesis Mæstro will be available through authorized Genesis dealers and distributors worldwide Spring 2017. Complete specifications for the Genesis 5-series Mæstro loudspeaker can be found at www.genesisloudspeakers.com.

